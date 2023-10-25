CHARLOTTE – North Carolina guard RJ Davis met with the media in the interview breakout room at the ACC Tipoff on Wednesday, and THI caught up with him for part of his session.

Here, the senior discusses several things about the Tar Heels:

*The Heels will play more of an open offensive style “more spread out” this season.

*A major focus will always be running the offense through the post, but they should get Armando Bacot in more iso situations with a single defender than last year.

“Teams are going to have to make decisions whether they want to double Armando down low and just leave shooters wide open, or we get the ball down to Armando.”

*Playing rotation was a topic, and Davis said, “We have a lot of great players that are able to play a lot of minutes. I think that’s so good because it makes us such a dynamic team to have the starting five and then have a new five that comes in ready to impact the game as well.”

*Davis said the scrimmage at Florida Atlantic last weekend was very encouraging in how the Tar Heels played, but also in showing them they need to shore up “the little details” to reach their potential.

*He confirmed the starting lineup is himself, Cormac Ryan, Paxson Wojcik, Harrison Ingram, and Armando Bacot.

*Davis said he could feel during the scrimmage it is a different team on the court than a year ago, but he said it goes deeper and further back than that. “From when they first got on campus, a vibe that’s like you just want to be there. I think what makes that vibe feel that was is because the new players that transferred in, the freshmen, they’re excited to play here. They’re excited to put that jersey on and run out of that tunnel.”

*Davis didn’t know Paxson Wojcik had 13 rebounds in a game at Michigan State last season (until I told him), but said he’s not surprised. He said Wojcik does a lot of things well, and is gritty crashing the boards and defending.

“I love Paxson’s game. Just the way he brings it every day in practice, and even in the scrimmage we played. He’s a really good teammate and the kind of player you can rely on both ends of the floor. He can knock it down, and I think what fans are expecting to see is a kid that’s going to go out there and play hard.

“He’s kind of under the radar a little bit, not too many people are speaking about him, but he’s able to create for his own, and he’s got a lot of really good footwork”

As for those boards at MSU: “He does crash it, he does crash it… He does crash the boards hard, and that’s one thing that Coach Davis emphasizes… He listens to that. He’ll get offensive rebounds for us and second-chance points for us just by crashing the boards.

“That’s crazy you said that (about the 13 rebounds at MSU) because he’s been doing that a lot in practice of getting rebounds, whether it’s offense or defense.”



