THI TV: RJ Davis | Looking Ahead

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones conclude RJ Davis week here at THI by discussing the junior point guard, how his game has evolved, and what can be expected of him this coming season.

Davis averaged 13.5 points per game and 3.6 assists. He also averaged 4.3 rebounds, grabbing 19 in the two Final Four games in New Orleans. Davis had 40 steals and blocked eight shots as well, plus he converted 83.3 percent from the free throw line.

He scored 16 or more points 16 times and 20 or more points five times. Davis handed out six or more assists seven times. In addition, he also became the first UNC player to ever hand out 10 or more assists in one NCAA Tournament game and score 30 or more points in the next.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

