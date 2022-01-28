THI TV: RJ Davis On State, Playing With Love, Roy, & More

**************************************************************************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina sophomore guard RJ Davis met with the media Friday afternoon in advance of the Tar Heels’ home game versus NC State on Saturday at the Smith Center.

The Tar Heels (14-6 overall, 6-3 ACC) host the Wolfpack (10-11, 3-7) at 2 PM and the game will air on the ACC Network.

Above is the full video of Davis’ Q&A session, and below are some notes and pulled quotes from what he had to say:

*UNC Coach Hubert Davis said Friday that he doesn’t have more passion for playing NC State or any opponent more than the others, unlike former coach Roy Williams, who made it clear he didn’t care much for the Wolfpack and was extra fired up when his team played State.

Has RJ Davis seen or heard anything different from his coach with the State game coming up, or does he truly approach each game the same?

“Coach Davis approaches every game the same no matter the opponent,” he said. “We’re North Carolina, we’re coming at you. So that’s his mindset towards the game and that’s our mindset towards the game.

“We know previous history with Roy (and State), but going into Saturday, we’re just going to have the mindset of just playing our game.”

*Davis was asked about he and Caleb Love rotating as the one and two on the floor, being interchangeable, and how they’re pushing forward toward the final stretch of the season.

“I think me and Caleb, from our during the summer, we were able to jell and learn how to play with each other. I think that was the main thing,” Davis said. “We’re comfortable being on the court at the same time together. I think we’re doing a good job this year knowing (when it’s) time to score and make plays for others.

“We’re definitely jelling off one another, and it’s been a success so far.”

*NC State shoots 33.3 percent as a team from three-point range, and in its wins, the Wolfpack have shot very well from outside. It has a few players that can go off and stay hot for a while, so the Heels need to guard against that, but also the ability of some State players to drive into the lane and create shots for themselves.

“I know NC State has a couple of players that are able to create on their own and known down the three ball,” Davis said. “So, if we are just playing our principle defense and know what we’re capable of doing, we should be fine.”