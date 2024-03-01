CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina senior guard RJ Davis met with the media Friday at the Smith Center in advance of the ninth-ranked Tar Heels’ game Saturday at home against NC State.

UNC and the Wolfpack tip at 4PM and the game will air on ESPN.

The Tar Heels are 22-6 overall and 14-3 in the ACC. State is 17-11 and 9-8.

Above is video of Davis’ Q&A session, and below are some notes from what he had to say:

*Davis scored a career-high 42 points in a win over Miami on Monday night, which is the most points every by a college player in the Dean Dome. Davis discussed a lot about the messages he received from people, what some teammates said about his performance, and a special photo sent by an old friend of Davis wearing goggles while playing basketball in third grade.

*Davis said he remembers pretty much every sequence from the game, but it took a couple of days before he got a full grasp what he had accomplished.

*Did Davis ever view himself performing at this level? Not really, though he did say he thought before the season what he can do for his legacy. He also said it’s “insane” to think he’s now in the top 10 all-time in scoring at Carolina.

*State comes in needing Quad 1 wins to climb into the NCAA Tournament conversation, and with facing UNC on the road, it’s an opportunity for the Wolfpack to help its cause. But State also enters a bit desperate, as it cannot afford any more losses in the regular season. Davis discussed how the Heels deal with facing a desperate team.

*Are these last two home games of the season the final two for Davis as a Tar Heel? He can still use the Covid year, as the current fourth-year college athletes are the last class that can.

