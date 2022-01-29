THI TV: Roy Williams Honored At Halftime Of UNC's Game Vs. NC State

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina honored former coach Roy Williams at halftime of its game Saturday versus NC State at the Smith Center, and here is the presentation and what Williams had to say to the crowd.

Williams retired last April after posting a 485-163 record at UNC, which included the Heels sharing or outright winning nine ACC regular season titles. He won three ACC Tournament crowns, and led UNC to a 45-13 record in the NCAA Tournament. No other program won more NCAA Tournament games during the 18 years Williams was at the helm. He also led UNC to 10 No. 1 seeds in the NCAA Tournament.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

