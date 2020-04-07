North Carolina basketball Coach Roy Williams met with the media for a virtual press conference Tuesday morning to discuss how things are with his team, program and himself during the coronavirus shutdown.

The UNC coach hit on numerous topics, among them:





*He’s currently staying with his wife in their place in the mountains.

*He’d never played golf before in March or April until this year.

*He’s watched about one hour of ESPN, as he’s spending most of his time watching CNN when he’s not doing PSA or team-related stuff.

*He goes back to Chapel Hill on Sundays and meets with the staff and does some Zoom stuff with players, etc.

*All of the players and their families are okay so far, nobody is related to anyone who has contracted the virus so far.

*Williams has watched a lot of tape of recruits and is facetiming with them on occasion. The focus has been more the class of 2021.

*Summer school has been cancelled so the incoming players will not be in Chapel Hill in June.

*He’s uncertain if there will be any recruiting periods this summer that will allow coaches to watch prospects in person. He’s hoping for July.

*Williams has not reflected much on this past season, as he’s been consumed with what’s going on in the world, communicating with his players and some of the PSA-related things he’s done.







