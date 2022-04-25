THI TV: Sebastian Cheeks ISO | UNC Football Spring Game

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 9 at Kenan Stadium, and THI as there to capture a variety of isolation videos of different Tar Heels.

Among the many Tar Heels we focused on for ISO videos is true freshman linebacker Sebastian Cheeks, who was a 4-star prospect at Evanston (IL) High School. He was rated the No. 128 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, including No. 9 at his position.

UNC defensive coordinator Gene Chizik recently praised Cheeks’ development during spring practice and suggested he will get on the field in some capacity this fall.

*Video edits by Kevin Roy.

