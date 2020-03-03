CHAPEL HILL – Tuesday was Senior Night at the Smith Center, and with it came speeches from two departing Tar Heels who played their final games at home.

It was also the final home game for graduate transfers Christian Keeling and Justin Pierce and walk-ons Caleb Ellis and Robbie O’Han.

Carolina is 101-42 in Robinson’s and Rush’s four-year careers, which included an NCAA championship as freshmen in 2017, two No. 1 and a No. 2 NCAA seeds and regular-season ACC titles in 2017 and 2019.

Here are the postgame speeches Robinson and Rush made at mid-court in front of the fans following UNC’s 93-83 victory over Wake Forest along with some words by head coach Roy Williams.



