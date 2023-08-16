<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

Discuss this and UNC Football with other Tar Heels fans

<><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><><>

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its 12th practice of fall camp Wednesday, and afterward, three Tar Heels met with the media to discuss their games, units, and elements of the team.

Sophomore cornerback Marcus Allen was one of the players to speak with the media. Allen played five games at corner last season, but appeared in all 14 games, playing special teams each week.

He finished with 16 tackles, a TFL and two PBUs logging 175 defensive snaps, and earning a PFF grade of 66.1. He started the ACC championship game versus Clemson and the Holiday Bowl versus Oregon.

Above is video of Allen’s Q&A session, and below are some tidbits about what he discussed:

*Naturally, when a football player has the name Marcus Allen, one must wonder how often he’s told about the other Marcus Allen, the one enshrined in Canton, OH, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The legendary Raiders running back was one of the best-known players of his time, and remains a cult figure in football history. Obviously, UNC’s Allen has heard about it many times.

“Growing up, all the time I just get, ‘Marcus Allen, Marcus Allen, Hall of Fame running back, Hall of Fame running back.’ That’s a great name.”

With that, the current Carolina Marcus Allen had to know what the hype was all about, so he’s pulled up legend Marcus Allen’s clips, which are easy to find, notably his field-reversing TD run in the Super Bowl versus the Washington Redskins nearly 40 years ago.

“I had to watch the highlight to see what everybody was talking about, and that’s my name.”

*Allen is slated to start at one of the corners along with East Tennessee State transfer Alijah Huzzie. The experience Allen gained late last season was huge for his development, but also his confidence.

Now, he’s much further ahead as a player in every way than he would have been had he not played the last few games. He has quickly gained comfort as a starter and was open discussing what he brings to the team. Among those things his teammates point out: Allen’s length, arms, hands, and that he can play the ball. What does Allen think?

“I’m playing the ball really well right now. Coach (Jason) Jones has coached me up, fixing my technique and all that. So, he’s helping me a lot and I’m getting more confidence.”

Does the improved technique help him see the ball better? That’s important to know given that Mack Brown has mandated the defense force more turnovers this season, and that UNC’s cornerbacks have a combined total of eight interceptions in Brown’s first four seasons back at the helm.

“It’s like footwork, just staying comfortable when the ball’s in the air; not panicking.”

Allen says that allows him to more squarely locate and stay locked in.

*Allen’s older brother, Derrik, transferred into UNC over the winter after graduating from Georgia Tech. Marcus says he didn’t have to recruit Derrik to UNC, “Derrik wanted to come here. I really didn’t have to do too much.”

*Allen spoke about much more, so catch the interview above for all the Atlanta native had to say.