THI TV: Tad Hudson ISO | Mack Brown Showtime Camp

CHAPEL HILL – Tad Hudson, a highly touted class of 2023 quarterback who attends Hough High School in Cornelius, NC, was one of the more prominent prospects and major targets at the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday evening at North Carolina’s Koman Practice Complex, and THI was there to shoot an ISO video of Hudson and some other key UNC targets.

At 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds, Hudson has an offer sheet that includes Auburn, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia Tech and, of course, UNC, among many others.

Here is our ISO video of Tad Hudson.