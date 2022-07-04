THI TV: Tad Hudson ISO | Mack Brown Showtime Camp

CHAPEL HILL – THI was on hand for the annual Mack Brown Showtime Camp inside the Koman Practice Complex on June 18 and shot the following isolation video of North Carolina class of 2024 commitment Tad Hudson.

Hudson, who is 6-foot-3 and 221 pounds, attends Hough High School in Cornelius, NC. He was the first member of UNC’s class of 2023 to commit, announcing his pledge July 31 last summer. Hudson is a 3-star prospect who is rated the No. 25 pro-style quarterback in the nation, and overall the No. 22 prospect in North Carolina.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

