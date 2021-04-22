TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Tape Talk | Defensive Backs

* PREMIUM ACCESS FREE TRIAL - Don't pay until 08.01.21 ! (Promo Code: NCFree) *

THI was at a recent North Carolina football practice and came away with plenty of observations while shooting videos of each position group.

In the eighth and final part of our Tape Talk series looking at the Tar Heels, staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss UNC’s secondary, which comprises considerable depth at cornerback, safety, and some interesting things the coaching staff is doing with respect to the nickel spot. We also weave in plenty of video clips and photos THI shot during the practice.

Jacob and AJ spent plenty of time watching the secondary during three recent practices made open to the media, and here is what they had to say about them.





*Video clips shot by Kevin Roy

*Video edits by Jacob Turner



