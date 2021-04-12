TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Tape Talk | Defensive Line

* PREMIUM ACCESS FREE TRIAL - Don't pay until 08.01.21 ! (Promo Code: NCFree) *

THI was at a recent North Carolina football practice and came away with plenty of observations while shooting videos of each position group.

In the fifth part of our Tape Talk series looking at the Tar Heels, staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss UNC’s improving defensive line, it explosion of depth over the last two years, the immense potential of its younger players, and how this vital part of the defense should be improved from a year ago, plus we weave in plenty of video clips and photos THI shot during the practice.

Jacob and AJ spent time watching the waves of players get work in drills, but they focused a lot on the first and second-year players and spend a lot of time discussing them in this video.





*Video clips shot by Kevin Roy.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner







