TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Tape Talk | Hybrids

THI was at a recent North Carolina football practice and came away with plenty of observations while shooting videos of each position group.

In the sixth part of our Tape Talk series looking at the Tar Heels, staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss UNC’s hybrid position, which is a combination of defensive end and outside linebackers. The group has gained talent and depth in recent years, but also has plenty of experience in the older players such as Tomon Fox and Tyrone Hopper. We also weave in plenty of video clips and photos THI shot during the practice.

Jacob and AJ spent time watching the hybrids get work in drills and in a scrimmage, so here is what they had to say about them.





*Video clips shot by Kevin Roy.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner



