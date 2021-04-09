TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: Tape Talk | Offensive Line

* PREMIUM ACCESS FREE TRIAL - Don't pay until 08.01.21 ! (Promo Code: NCFree) *

THI was at a recent North Carolina football practice and came away with plenty of observations while shooting videos of each position group. In the fourth part of our series looking at the Tar Heels, staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss UNC’s experienced offensive line, its growing depth, and more, plus we weave in plenty of video clips and photos THI shot during the practice.

Not only did Jacob and AJ spend time watching four of the rive returning starters (Joshua Ezeudu is out this spring), but they checked out the backups battling for spots in the rotation. In fact, the goal of going eight deep could be satisfied, and the Heels could go even deeper.





*Video edits by Jacob Turner