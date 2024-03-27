Advertisement
THI TV: Tar Heels Sweet 16 Practice Videos

Andrew Jones
Publisher
@HeelIllustrated
Andrew Jones has covered sports for 26 years, including all major college & professional sports for daily newspapers & national sites. He's done radio and TV & is entering his seventh year at THI.
LOS ANGELES – Top-seed North Carolina takes on 4-seed Alabama on Thursday in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Crypto.com Arena, and Wednesday the Tar Heels got in a nearly two-hour workout on the floor they will play on, with the winner advancing to the Elite Eight.

UNC is 29-7 and the Crimson Tide are 23-11.

The first 15 minutes were open to the media, so below are three videos of the Tar Heels.

