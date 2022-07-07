THI TV: TE Coach John Lilly Summer Presser & Notes

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s football program held its summer press conference on Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center in which every assistant coach and 12 players were made available to the media.

As we roll through each interview, here is what tight ends coach John Lilly had to say during his Q&A session with the assembled media.

*One of the most interesting things that came out of spring practice was sophomore tight end Bryson Nesbit getting plenty of reps at wide receiver, notably the slot position. It frees up Josh Downs to play more on the outside, plus gives Carolina’s quarterbacks a big, quick target over the middle at times. And, with just eight scholarship receivers on the roster, it adds a little depth there without taking anything from Lilly’s deep tight end room. Lilly spent some time discussing Nesbit.

*More was asked of Lilly about Nesbit than anyone or anything else. He went into detail about the kinds of things he can do as a receiver.

*We know Nesbit can run, get open, and catch the ball, but what about his blocking, especially in tight situations? Lilly said he’s made tremendous progress there, too.

*As for the talent in the room, Garrett Walston graduated, but Kamari Morales (24 receptions, 220 yards, five TDs) is back and will play a lot of snaps. He can run all of the routes and has improved his blocking a great deal. And John Copenhaver is healthy and drew praise from Lilly. He got some time in the second half of last season, notably whenever the Heels used three-tight end sets.

*The tight end position in college football has changed in recent, so having a few that can play is important given the variety of demands made on the room in most modern offenses.