THI TV: The Football Show

With North Carolina beginning fall camp in a month, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones have a healthy discussion on some interesting topics surrounding the program, much learned last week during an all-day series of interviews with players and coaches, plus they hit on the ACC’s new scheduling format.

A week ago, UNC had 11 players and 11 coaches available to the media to field questions, so with that and other means of getting into on the Tar Heels, Jacob & AJ dive into a few noteworthy areas.

In addition, what do they think about UNC having Duke, NC State, and Virginia as its primary partners and the new format in general?

They discuss those things and more on this edition of The Football Show.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.