**************************************************************************************

Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE A TAR HEELS INSIDER, TOO!!!

***************************************************************************************

In this edition of The Football Show, THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss the busy week the North Carolina football program, from the depth chart news Monday, mid-week interviews, and look ahead do Saturday’s season opener.

The Tar Heels face FCS member Florida A&M on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium (8:15 PM, ACC Network), so Jacob & AJ discuss the game, expectations from how UNC might play, plus the news-filled week.

THI will run one of these podcasts each week during the football season, as well as a weekly one during the Tar Heels’ basketball season focusing on hoops.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.