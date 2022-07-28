THI TV: The Football Show (Fall Camp Almost Here)

**************************************************************************************



THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones dive into North Carolina’s football team and program discussing how then offseason leads into the start of fall camp, which begins Friday, and what UNC fans should watch for from the Tar Heels over the next month.

Jacob & AJ hit on the improved vibe and accountability around the program this summer as opposed to a year ago, the many offensive question marks that loom, the potential of the defense under Gene Chizik, and much more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.