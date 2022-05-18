THI TV: The Recruiting Show

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King unveil the new football Recruiting Show here at THI, as they discuss multiple topics surrounding the North Carolina program.

AJ & Deana hit on some recent offers and visits from this past weekend, look ahead to four official visits this coming weekend, why so many 3-star prospects have been offered for 2023, and also why UNC has offered plenty of kids outside of its stated footprint.

Note: We learned that 2023 OL Layth Ghannam will take an official visit this weekend after recording this show.

Video edits by Jacob Turner.

