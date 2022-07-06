THI TV: The Recruiting Show

THI Publisher Andrew Jones and Director of Football Recruiting Deana King discuss the recent flurry of commitments for North Carolina football, the class of 2023 in general so far, and look ahead to the coming weeks, as more commitments for the Tar Heels are expected.

Carolina recently had eight prospects commit over a nine-day span, and now have 14 altogether in the class. How many more will Mack Brown and his staff take? What big announcements are coming up? That and much more as AJ & Deana dive into it.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

