CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina picked up its fourth consecutive win Saturday night by defeating Pittsburgh, 42-24, at Kenan Stadium.

THI was on the sideline and shot the following offensive highlight video of the Tar Heels’ performance.

UNC is 7-1 overall and 4-0 in the ACC, and it moved up to No. 17 in the AP rankings this week.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

