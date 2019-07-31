CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s football program has plenty of new digs, and its first-year, second-term head coach was more than happy to show it off to the media Wednesday.

Mack Brown led the media on a tour of the Tar Heels’ new players’ lounge, locker room, weight room, nutrition center ending by paying the new artificial turf field a visit.

In the series of videos below, you will first see the players’ lounge, which includes two sleep pods and a variety of games. It’s a significant upgrade from before.

The next video is of the locker room, which was gutted this past spring and took 75 days to complete. The players will formally move into the new locker room Thursday when they report for fall camp, which begins Friday.

Following the locker room, the next video is of the new weight room with Brown and strength and conditioning coach Brian Hess discussing how it’s changed, which includes 23 racks as opposed to 14, which the team previously had.

And the tours conclude with former Tar Heels linebacker Rick Steinbacher, now the Senior Associate A.D., discussing why the program installed a new artificial turf field. The field is the latest in technology and Steinbacher is unaware of any other college program that will play on it this season.

Here are the videos: