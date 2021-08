GREENSBORO – THI was at Grimsley High School for 5-star defensive tackle Travis Shaw’s announcement that he will play college football at North Carolina, and afterward, along with other members of the media, caught up with Shaw to learn more about his decision.

Shaw is the 13th member of UNC’s class of 2022 and is the sixth 5-star commit for Carolina during the Rivals.com era, which began in 2002.