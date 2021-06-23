THI TV: Trevyon Green ISO | Mack Brown Showtime Camp

CHAPEL HILL – Trevyon Green is a 3-star class of 2022 offensive lineman and North Carolina commitment who attended the Mack Brown Showtime Camp on Saturday evening at UNC’s Koman Practice Complex, and THI was there to shoot an ISO video of Green and some other key Tar Heels’ targets.

Green, who is 6-foot-7, 340 pounds and attends Life Christian Academy in Chester, VA, committed to UNC on January 21, picking the Heels over West Virginia and Maryland.

Green is one of five committed prospects for Carolina’s class of 2022 and was one of four from that group to attend the Showtime camp. The other three were Tychaun Chapman, Tayon Holloway, and Beau Atkinson, who was there but did not participate in the football activities.

Here is our ISO video of Treyvon Green:



