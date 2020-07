MATTHEWS, NC – THI was on hand Sunday for the VTO Elite 100 football camp at the Matthews SportsPlex and shot the following isolation video of class of 2021 North Carolina commit Raneiria “Ra Ra” Dillworth.

A 4-star outside linebacker who attends Glenn High School in Kernersville, NC, Dillworth committed to UNC in May. He’s the No. 21 prospect nationally at his position and the No. 14 overall prospect in North Carolina.