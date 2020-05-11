North Carolina football coach Mack Brown was made available Monday for a virtual press conference to discuss various thoughts and possibilities as a result of the COVID-19 shutdown and also how he and hos players are doing.

Here are some nuggets from what Brown had to say. Above is the entire press conference:





*Brown said UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz recently said to “imagine a new normal” because things will not be the same moving forward.

*Brown does believe things will be different and wonders about how they will handle full, typical practices, meetings, training table and even with recruiting – handshakes, hugs, photo opps, etc. Players may be regularly tested, etc.

*However, Brown did say he "felt a little buzz of excitement" Monday morning with his staff because "it seems like people are planning on us having a football season."





*UNC’s coaching staff plans on returning to work at the Kenan Football Center on June 15. Cleaning crews will begin thoroughly cleaning the facility on June 1. Brown said the plan now is for the players to return sometime in July for conditioning and then practice beginning at the start of August, but everything is tentative. Nothing is etched in stone.

*The players have regular guest speakers via Zoom, many of whom are NFL players.

*While Brown’s program is doing very well in recruiting, he said it’s about 50/50 with respect to the shutdown aiding that effort. They’ve gotten some kids as a result but have lost a few, too.





*Name and likeness of players was a topic Brown hit a lot on, he also offered his thoughts about recent comments by Michigan Coach Jim Harbough about players being able to go right to the NFL.

*He discussed the one-time transfer rule as well offering some interesting takes on what he thinks will happen with the rule and so many kids going into the portal.





*Brown has heard all of the ideas about a quirky schedule, starting later than September, playing fewer games, only regional opponents, but says he’s not offering his opinion on anything because he’s “staying in my lane.” He’s going to let the medical people and those in charge make those decisions.

*With respect to the hoopla over the "Last Dance" documentary on ESPN, Brown was asked about his relationship with Michael Jordan and told some good stories.












