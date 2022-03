PHILADELPHIA, PA - North Carolina defeated Saint Peter''s 69-49 in the NCAA East Regional Final on Sunday afternoon at Wells Fargo Center.

The Tar Heels were led by Armando Bacot’s double-double with 20 points and 20 rebounds. Brady Manek scored 19 points while Caleb Love added 14 points.

UNC improves to 28-9 and will face No.2 Duke (32-6) in the NCAA Final Four next Saturday.