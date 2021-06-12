THI TV: UNC Football ISO Series | Rara Dillworth

THI continues our offseason look at the North Carolina football program, focusing on individual players, as staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones look at multiple individual North Carolina Tar Heels with clips, images, and their takes on the players for the 2021 team that has very high aspirations.

So here is the eleventh installment as Jacob and AJ discuss true freshman linebacker RaRa Dillworth.





*Video clips shot by Kevin Roy.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



