WASHINGTON, DC – Top-Seed North Carolina cruised past ninth-seed Florida State, 92-67, on Thursday at Capital One Arena in the Quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

RJ Davis led the Tar Heels with 18 points while Armando Bacot and Cormac Ryan each scored 14 and Seth Trimble added 12.

UNC (26-6) will play Friday in the semifinals against the winner of the Pittsburgh-Wake Forest game. The Heels have won seven straight games.

Above is Carolina’s postgame press conference with head coach Hubert Davis and players RJ Davis and Bacot.