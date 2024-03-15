WASHINGTON, DC –North Carolina Basketball Coach Hubert Davis and Tar Heel guard RJ Davis, forward Harrison Ingram and forward Armando Bacot fielded questions at the dais following a 72-67 victory over Pittsburgh in the semifinals of the ACC Tournament on Friday night at Capital One Arena.

The Tar Heels (27-6) trailed by two points at halftime, and by as many as nine in the first half. But the combination of UNC limiting Pitt stars Blake Hinson and Ishmael Leggett to just 11 points, while RJ Davis finished with 25 and Armando Bacot scored 19 and grabbed 11 boards, helped UNC secure the win.

Carolina will face the winner of the NC State-Virginia game on Saturday night.

Above is video of their press conference.