THI TV: UNC-Purdue Postgame Press Conference

UNCASVILLE, CT - North Carolina Coach Hubert Davis, Dawson Garcia, and RJ Davis met with the media after the Tar Heels’ 93-84 loss to Purdue in the Hall of Fame Tipoff Saturday afternoon at the Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Tar Heels were led by Dawson Garcia, who scored 26 points. Caleb Love and RJ Davis both added 18 points.

North Carolina drops to 3-1 overall while Purdue improves to 4-0.

**************************************************************************************

Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.

**************************************************************************************