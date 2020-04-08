North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell met with the media Wednesday for a virtual Q&A session to discuss what he’s doing during the shutdown.

Here are a few things Howell discussed:

*What he’s able to do during the shutdown, which includes throwing with Dyami Brown twice a week.

*His nutrition and that he liked shopping at the grocery store because it makes him feel “grown up.”

*Watching cut ups from last season of his mistakes. Howell says most are mental so he can improve without being at spring practice.

*Virtual workouts where the players watch Brian Hess and then do the workouts on their own.

*He discussed the Heisman Trophy situation, that it’s always been a dream to win it but it’s not his focus.

*He’s watched everyone of LSU’s games from last season three times studying what Tigers’ QB Joe Burrow did.

*He misses his teammates and cannot wait to get back together with them.

*Recruiting and the importance of locking down the state.

*The rest of the QB room and having Jace Ruder back healthy along with the addition of Jacolby Criswell.



