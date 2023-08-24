**********************************

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina running back coach and special teams coordinator Larry Porter met with the media to discuss the Tar Heels' running back room, special teams, and the overall progress of the team. Here are the highlights from the press conference:

RUNNING BACKS

-Omarion Hampton’s Growth: Porter praised Hampton understanding of the big picture and his preparation, noting a significant improvement in his practice and productivity.

-Running Back Rotation: With several running backs who have seen meaningful touches, Porter emphasized the importance of defining roles and contributing through special teams. He praised the competitive nature of the fall camp and the brotherhood within the room.

-British Brooks' Impact: Brooks' return to the field has had a significant effect on the running back group. Porter highlighted Brooks' leadership, preparation, and approach to the game, both on and off the field.

-Running Back by Committee: Porter hinted at a potential committee approach, allowing the situation to dictate the use of running backs. He emphasized the importance of physicality in the running game.

SPECIAL TEAMS

-Returners: Porter discussed the depth and competition in the kick and punt return game. He mentioned how he used Josh Downs previously, talks briefly on using George Pettaway, and others who have added depth to the return game.

-Place Kicking Inconsistency: Porter acknowledged some inconsistency in place-kicking but emphasized the standard set by Coach Brown and the ongoing challenge to meet that standard.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

-George Pettaway's Versatility: Porter revealed that Pettaway has spent time at the slot position, with the support of George and his father. The coaching staff is exploring creative ways to utilize him in different roles.

-Physicality as a Focus: Porter stressed the need for physicality in both the running and passing game, stating that it's an absolute must for the team's success.

Porter's insights provided a comprehensive look at the Tar Heels' preparation for the upcoming season, highlighting the growth, challenges, and expectations within the team. The emphasis on preparation, physicality, and versatility underscores the coaching staff's commitment to building a competitive and cohesive unit.



