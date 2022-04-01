THI TV: UNC's Final Four Friday Open Practice Clips
NEW ORLEANS – North Carolina held its open practice on Final Four Friday at the Superdome in front of approximately 20,000 fans, as the Tar Heels went through their regular routine of loosening up and drills.
Here are a few raw videos THI shot from practice, and note we will have more posted later.
UNC Takes The Court
Heels Do Drills, Part 1
Heels Do Drills, Part 2
*Note: We shot more videos, but they are being processed and will be posted later.