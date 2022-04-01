 TarHeelIllustrated - THI TV: UNC's Final Four Friday Open Practice Clips
THI TV: UNC's Final Four Friday Open Practice Clips

THI was on hand for UNC's open practice Friday at the Final Four, and shot the following clips - and more are coming.
THI Staff
Tar Heel Illustrated

NEW ORLEANS – North Carolina held its open practice on Final Four Friday at the Superdome in front of approximately 20,000 fans, as the Tar Heels went through their regular routine of loosening up and drills.

Here are a few raw videos THI shot from practice, and note we will have more posted later.

UNC Takes The Court

Heels Do Drills, Part 1

Heels Do Drills, Part 2


*Note: We shot more videos, but they are being processed and will be posted later.

