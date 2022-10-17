DURHAM – North Carolina’s 38-35 victory at Duke on Saturday night was a thrilling game from start to finish, and THI was on the sideline capturing every bit of it.

The Tar Heels drove 74 yards on their final possession leading to an eight-yard pass from Drake Maye to Antoine Green for the winning points. Here are some of the offensive highlights from UNC’s win, including that last game-deciding drive.

UNC improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in the ACC, along with 4-0 on the road this season. The Blue Devils dropped to 4-3 and 1-2.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

