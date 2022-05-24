THI TV: UNC Target Cam Scott ISO | Josh Level Classic





GREENSBORO, NC – THI was on hand for the Josh Level Classic on Saturday night at Didley High School, and among the basketball prospects we focused on was 4-star shooting guard Cam Scott.

A 6-foot-5 and 165 pounds, Scott attends Lexington (SC) High School. He owns an offer from North Carolina. Among Scott’s other offers are from Florida State, Texas Tech, Tennessee, and LSU.

Here is an ISO video of Cam Scott:

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



