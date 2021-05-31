THI TV: UNC Targets Bradley, Green & Taylor Face Off

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – THI was on hand Sunday at the CP3 Memorial Classic at the CP3 Academy to check out a trio of major class of 2022 North Carolina targets De’Ante Green, Jaden Bradley, and Justin Taylor.

The event, which is run by former Wake Forest and current NBA star Chris Paul and held at his facility, began Friday night and ran through Sunday afternoon.

Taylor and Team Takeover faced Bradley, Green, and CP3 in the early game Sunday. Taylor wore number five on the black team and Bradley wore number two and Green number one on the white team. Here are nearly 20 minutes of condensed highlights of how the three Tar Heel targets performed.

*Video shot and edited by Jacob Turner.