GREENSBORO, NC – THI was courtside Monday at the Greensboro Coliseum for North Carolina’s practice in advance of their opening game of the ACC Tournament and captured a variety of video from the Tar Hels’ workout.

The No. 14 seed, UNC will face 11-seed Virginia Tech on Tuesday night at 7 pm. This is the first time the Tar Heels have ever been the bottom seed in this event. The Tar Heels are 13-18 and finished the ACC regular season 6-14.

The Tar Heels went through a variety of drills and sets during the 50-minute session. You can also see some video clips on THI’s Twitter handle and practice thread on our premium message board.