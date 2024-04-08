GLENDALE, AZ – Former North Carolina star and longtime NBA standout Vince Carter was elected into the Naismith Hall of Fame this past week, and Saturday morning, he met with some members of the media to discuss the honor.

Carter played three seasons at UNC from 1998-98 averaging 12.3 points.4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.2 steals. He was third-team All-ACC in 1997 and first-team All-ACC and second-team All-America in 1998.

He played 22 seasons in the NBA making the All-Star team eight times, was NBA Rookie of the Year, and scored 25,728 points, grabbed 6,066 rebounds, handed out 4,714 assists, registered 1,530 steals, blocked 888 shots, shot 37.1% from 3-point range (2,290-for-6,168). Carter scored 9,293 field goals and played 46,367 minutes in 1,541 games.

