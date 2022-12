BLACKSBURG, VA - North Carolina coach Hubert Davis met with the media after his team's 80-72 loss to Virginia Tech Sunday afternoon at Cassell Coliseum.

The Tar Heels, who dropped their fourth straight game were led by Pete Nance, who had a double-double of 18 points and 10 rebounds. Caleb Love and RJ Davis both scored 19 points each.

UNC falls to 5-4 overall and 0-1 in the ACC while the Hokies improve to 8-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC.