CHAPEL HILL - North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 41-10 win over Virginia Tech on Saturday afternoon at Kenan Stadium.

The Tar Heels amassed 527 yards of offense while only giving up 273 total yards to the Hokies.

Drake Maye was 26 of 36 with 363 yards with three touchdowns and ran 13 times for 73 yards with two touchdowns. Josh Downs caught 8 passes for 120 yards.

Cedric Gray had 8 tackles and an interception.

UNC improves to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in the ACC while the Hokies fall to 2-3 overall and 1-1 in the ACC.