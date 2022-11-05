New subscribers can use this link that will auto fill the code: https://northcarolina.rivals.com/sign_up?promo_code=TARHEELS23

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - North Carolina Coach Mack Brown met with the media following his team’s 31-29 win over Virginia on Saturday afternoon at Scott Stadium.

The Tar Heels amassed 455 yards of offense but gave up 418 total yards to the Cavaliers.

Drake Maye was 26 of 37 with 293 yards with two touchdowns. Josh Downs caught 15 passes for 166 yards with a touchdown. Ellijah Green ran for 91 yards with a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass.

Cedric Gray led the defense with 16 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and a sack.

UNC improves to 8-1 overall and 5-0 in the ACC while the Cavaliers fall 3-6 overall and 1-5 in the ACC.