THI TV: WR Coach Lonnie Galloway Summer Presser & Notes

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina’s football program held its summer press conference on Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center in which every assistant coach and 12 players were made available to the media.

As we roll through each interview, here is what wide receivers coach Lonnie Galloway had to say during his Q&A session with the assembled media.

*UNC had just six scholarship wide receivers available in the spring, and now that freshmen Tychaun Chapman and Andre Greene have arrived, the Tar Heels have just eight, with 13 overall, including five walk-ons. This challenges the room because the quarterbacks must get their reps, and wearing down the scholarship guys is a concern, which is made a bit easier with the walk-ons getting reps. However, some this fall, the low numbers could really be a problem in games, too, which Galloway discussed.

*UNC Coach Mack Brown described Antoine Green as “elite” at the end of spring practice, so what does Galloway see in the senior?

*Josh Downs set some UNC records last season, so what does Galloway think Downs can do for an encore, as well as also showing improvement?

*Among the reasons UNC allowed 49 sacks last season was struggles at times by wide receivers gaining separation from defensive coverage. Galloway, however, took some exception to that, including a follow-up question about it.

*Galloway is a highly respected recruiter, but times have changed a great deal just since he arrived at Carolina in 2019, so what among these changes stand out most to him from the way things were just a few years ago?



