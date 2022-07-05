THI TV: WR Josh Downs Summer Q&A Session & Notes

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina's football program held its summer press conference last Wednesday at the Kenan Football Center, in which every assistant coach and 11 players were made available to the media.

Junior receiver Josh Downs set UNC single-season records last season with 101 receptions for 1,335 yards, and was named first-team All-ACC. Explosive with tons of moxie, Downs has his sights on having an even better season this fall, not just personally, but the WR room as well. It includes him playing outside the slot position some as well.

As we roll through each interview, here above is the full video of Downs’ presser and below are some tidbits from his interview:

*Right off the bat, Downs discussed the areas of his game that can improve and what he’s worked on to make that happen.

*Downs is going to play more wideout this season, as he went into, plus he said he will line up in the backfield some. “Being more versatile” is his theme going into the season.

*Along those lines, Downs is looking at what he must do to enhance his chances at making it in the NFL, plus who he watches in the league to learn from.

*Downs is Carolina’s primary receiving target for the quarterbacks, so he has gotten as many reps as anyone from Drake Maye and Jacolby Criswell, who will open fall camp battling for the starting QB job. So, what kinds of things has Downs seen from them since spring practice with respect to their passing and other QB-related things on the field, in addition to how they have grown and changed some off the field?

*The WR room isn’t getting much preseason attention outside of Downs himself, but he says the guys in there are fine with that. The hype a year ago didn’t exactly work out, so they are focused on playing at a much higher level heading into the coming season.

*Staying on that, Downs is fine being “slept on” by the media. He says the talent is in that room and it has enough depth, even though it has just eight scholarship players and 13 overall, which includes five walk-ons.

*Downs is one of the older guys in the room now, and with some highly touted young kids now in the program, he said he has to show them the standard every day.



