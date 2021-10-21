THI TV: Zach Rice Discusses Why He Picked UNC

LYNCHBURG, VA – Five-star class of 2022 offensive lineman Zach Rice discusses why he decided to commit to play football at North Carolina.

Rice made the announcement Thursday night, choosing the Tar Heels over Virginia, Notre Dame, Alabama, and Ohio State.

At 6-foot-6 and 305 pounds, Rice is the No. 19 overall prospect nationally, including No. 4 at his position, and he’s the No. 1 prospect in Virginia.

He is the 15th member of UNC’s recruiting class of 2022.

