THI TV: Zach Rice ISO | UNC Football Spring Game

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina held its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 9 at Kenan Stadium, and THI as there to capture a variety of isolation videos of different Tar Heels.

Among them was true freshman offensive tackle Zach Rice, who enrolled in January, but is already getting plenty of reps with the first unit on offense.

Rice was a 5-star prospect from Lynchburg, VA, who committed to UNC last October and signed in December. He was the No. 24 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2022, No. 2 at his position, and No. 1 in the talent-rich state of Virginia.

UNC currently lists Rice at 6-oot-6 and 315 pounds.

Here is an ISO video of Rice from Carolina’s spring game.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.

