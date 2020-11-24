North Carolina opens play for the 2020-21 basketball season on Nov. 25 at home versus the College of Charleston in what will be a 27-game regular season.

The Tar Heels are coming off of a 14-19 mark, which is the second worst season in program history, but welcome the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation joining a quartet of returning players, among them senior forward Garrison Brooks, who last week was named the ACC Preseason Player of the Year.

Junior wing Leaky Black and sophomore forward Armando Bacot also return as starters along with senior guard Andrew Platek, who started nine games last season and played 18 minutes per content. Anthony Harris, who played 61 minutes in five games before suffering a season-ending knee injury, also returns.

In this year’s preseason THI roundtable, staffers Andrew Jones, David Sisk, Deana King and Jacob Turner were posed seven questions about the Tar Heels as we continue previewing the upcoming basketball season. Here are those questions and our responses:



