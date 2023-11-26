North Carolina won two out of three games at the Battle 4 Atlantis to move to 5-1 overall on the young season. Obviously, Hubert Davis would have liked to have gotten the win in the championship game rather than the consolation, but the last two contests against Villanova and Arkansas should be like gold in his pocket.

Every coach wants to know what his team has got as they head into the tougher games, and conference play. The only way to do that is to experience adversity against high level competition. The Tar Heels got just that against Villanova and Arkansas.

Now that the coaching staff has a better idea about what they have they can begin to tinker with the lineups and the game plans. Every coach also wants to eliminate weaknesses and build strengths as the season progresses.

Instead of focusing on as much strategy as usual, we will gear more toward the individual breakdowns. After all, that is the building block toward team development. As Coach Davis and his staff look to make this team the best it can be we take a closer look at what they may be seeing with each of their individual players.

